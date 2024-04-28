Juneteenth Foundation to postpone Gala, continue other festivities

The Juneteenth Foundation, Inc. has postponed the GALA as part of the Juneteenth festivities for this year. The time and place will be announced at a later date. All is not lost though as the rest of the events are still on as planned. June 7 is the fourth annual Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center, located at 715 Valley Street. There will be catfish, hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and trimmings to go. June 13 will be the Cake Auction, organized by Rose Brooks. The time and location are to be announced at a later date. June 14 and 15 is the BBQ Cook-off at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center, which will feature BBQ, beverages, vendors, kids activities, arts and crafts, music and a silent auction. June 19 is the federal holiday celebration at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center, and the time will be announced at a later date. June 15 is the fourth annual Unity Walk. The setup is at 8:30 a.m. at the MLK Drive and LBJ Drive Crosswalk, located at 200 South LBJ Drive. The walk starts at 9 a.m. and goes through the historic neighborhoods and ends at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center.