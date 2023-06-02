Juneteenth Foundation prepares for Cook-Off

The Juneteenth Foundation, Inc., is launching its 29th annual BBQ Cookoff Fundraiser and 3rd annual Fish Fry Fundraiser this month.

The Fish Fry will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Dunbar Recreation Center on 801 West MLK Street on June 2. The foundation will be having the Juneteenth, the June 19th Federal holiday celebration at the Willie Mae Mitchell Community Opportunity Center, 715 Valley Street in San Marcos in the historic neighborhood.

The 3rd annual Unity Walk will line-up at 8:30 a.m. and the walk will start at 9 a.m., Saturday, June 17.

The route will start at the MLK/JFK crosswalk and will end at the Opportunity Center where there will be various activities at the main event location. The celebration will be held June 16 and June 17 until around 6 p.m.

The Charity BBQ Cook-Off is part of the historical celebration again this year. There will be BBQ, beverages, assorted vendors, kids fun, arts and crafts, music, a silent auction, DJ and the talented youth and adult BBQ cook-off teams.

Also, along with other non-profit organizations, the Juneteenth Foundation will honor June as Juneteenth month by reading a special proclamation.

The foundation said it would like to continue to assist individuals and families in the community who are struggling to maintain everyday needs.

Officials for the foundation said this organization is a unique non-profit because it can reach out to people in the community who are unaware of how to ask for help or where to go to receive it.

Proceeds from many of these events benefit many in the community and organizers said they are hoping to see many come out to honor the holiday.