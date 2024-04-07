Juneteenth Foundation preparing for events, gala

It’s time to get ready for the upcoming freedom celebrations in San Marcos of which there are many chances to participate. According to the National Museum of African American Freedom and Culture, Juneteenth is significant as it marks the beginning of freedom for formerly enslaved African Americans in Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect in 1863, its implementation did not occur in places still under Confederate control. On June 19, 1865 approximately 2,000 Union troops marched to Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state were free by executive decree. The Juneteenth foundation, spearheaded by Chairman of the Board and Hays County Constable David Peterson, will have different events occurring throughout the month of June to remember this momentous event. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Juneteenth Foundation.

June 7 is the fourth annual Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center, located at 715 Valley Street. There will be catfish, hush puppies, beans, coleslaw and trimmings to go. June 13 will be the Cake Auction, organized by Rose Brooks. The time and location are to be announced at a later date. June 14 and 15 is the BBQ Cook-off at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center, which will feature BBQ, beverages, vendors, kids activities, arts and crafts, music and a silent auction. June 19 is the federal holiday celebration at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center, and the time will be announced at a later date. June 15 is the fourth annual Unity Walk. The setup is at 8:30 a.m. at the MLK Drive and LBJ Drive Crosswalk, located at 200 South LBJ Drive. The walk starts at 9 a.m. and goes through the historic neighborhoods and ends at the Willie Mae Mitchell Center.

The foundation has added a new event for this year's festivities as well. June 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. is the Gala Benefit at the San Marcos Activity Center Grand Ballroom, located at 501 East Hopkins Street. The event is black tie adult formal. There are tables available, and one can call Lillian Peterson- Jimenez at 512-9241415 to reserve a spot and request a registration/donation form. An individual ticket costs $70, and a table that seats eight is $500. There are also various sponsorship levels. The 30 Year Anniversary Sponsor level costs $5,000. This includes a dominant logo on all merch and print media and radio, a feature in the community newspaper, website and social media, the chance to be an event judge at the BBQ with seven entries, four complimentary t-shirts, recognition by the live DJ and at the Gala and two Gala tables and top advertising recognition. The Platinum Sponsor level costs $2,500. It includes a prominent logo, a feature in the community newspaper, website and social media, event judge at the BBQ with five entries, three complimentary t-shirts, Saturday DJ recognition, Gala recognition and one Gala table. The Gold Sponsor level costs $1,000. It includes logo on t-shirt, banners and print, pace login, event judge at BBQ with three entries, two complimentary t-shirts and Friday DJ recognition. The Silver Sponsor costs $500. It includes a logo on the t-shirt and banners, a feature in the community newspaper, website and social media, event judge at BBQ with one entry and one complimentary t-shirt. The Bronze Sponsor level costs $300. It includes a logo on t-shirt and banners and a feature in the community newspaper, website and social media.

The Juneteenth Foundation is a nonprofit that assists those in need. In 2023, the foundation awarded five scholarships to high school seniors, and it supported several families and individuals impacted by the 70 acre wildfire that occurred in Hays County. The foundation cannot provide assistance without the support of the community. For a charitable donation form or a Gala benefit donation/registration form, email Peterson at davidlpeterson0@gmail. com (512-738-7773) or Peterson-Jiminez at lpeterson@ austin.rr.com (512738-7773).