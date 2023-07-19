Junior Fire Academy Sparkles

During July, young people ages 8-11enrolled in the Junior Fire Academy did more than sport red hats and junior-size uniforms. Through their participation in the academy, held each summer by the city of San Marcos in cooperation with the San Marcos Fire Department, these students experienced what it is like to be a firefighter in 2023. The academy recently concluded its program of activities that included leadership, teamwork, self-esteem, citizenship, friendship and service.

Photo provided by city of San Marcos