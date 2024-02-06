JUST DANCE

Adults with Disabilities Dance his the sweet spot

Taking special care of a group known for their sweet heart and carefree rhythm, attendees of Friday’s Valentine's Day Dance for Adults with Disabilities could feel the love.

Kindness, music and lots of dancing brought together 175 people from across the area to the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St., to enjoy the first Adults with Disabilities Dance of the year.

Hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the event has been taking place for 20 years, with six dances a year, each with a different theme. The sweetheart theme of Friday’s dance carried a special meaning for senior program coordinator Nick Riali.

“It makes them feel special, because maybe there's been activities throughout their lives where they weren't always able to participate, or they weren't chosen for one thing or another,” Riali said. “But here, they know somebody's doing something for them. And they appreciate it. I think that's what makes me feel good, is how many times they want to come up and give me a hug and thank us for doing this.”

Riali said the idea for the Adults with Disabilities Dances started about 25 years ago and is a valued part of their department’s programing. He said some attendees have been coming to the dances since they started 20 years ago, such as Cory Fields, 50, of San Marcos.

“The dances are very fun, everyone comes here,” Fields said. “My favorite song is ‘Melt with You’ (by Modern English). I hope they play it.”

Marina Howard, intern for senior programs at San Marcos Parks and Recreation, said the dances are for adults with disabilities 18 and over and help bring together members of that population for nothing more than to have a good time.

“This is something that goes on every other month, so it's consistent,” she said. “It's a fun way to meet people, and I think it keeps a special part of the community together in a way that's not based on education or some structured activity. It's just an area where they can come and have fun and there's no pressure.”

Many attended with family, friends or caregivers from local organizations. Natalie Nichols is a therapeutic rehab graduate student, working with Rehab Without Walls, a post-acute brain injury treatment facility in San Marcos.

“We have a few participants who came here today, so we wanted to have a great time with them and get them out socializing and dancing with everyone,” Nichols said. “They are always having fun and they're always looking for a great time. It's just a lot of kind, wonderful souls. So, it's great energy to be around.”

That energy was supplied by DJ Frank Gallo, who said the atmosphere produced at the dances is infectious. It's hard not to feel great, he said.

“It’s about the people that are listening to you,” Gallo said. “So, you want to have that energy and I hope I can bring that energy to them. You know, like, we're both getting the same dopamine hit. Music knows no boundaries. Happiness knows no boundaries. I mean, that's what we're trying to do.”

Organizers hope to host the event for years to come, but donations can help keep the spirit of deceased members of the local disabled community alive and at the dance, as many are longtime friends.

Riali said the death of regular attendee in 2019, Peter James 'PJ' Wood, who died at age 30, is one example of what donations can do for the adults with disabilities community. In the past, Wood’s family has provided small donations that have bought cake, cookies or themed headbands for attendees at the dances.

“Peter was coming to this dance every time we had it for about 10 years and loved it,” Riali said. “It was the biggest thing he looked forward to. Unfortunately, he passed away and his family felt so strongly about this dance and what it meant to him they wanted to put in his obituary in lieu of flowers to make a donation to our dance.”

To make a donation to the Adults with Disabilities Dance, email PARDsponsorships@ sanmarcostx. gov or visit the San Marcos Parks and Recreation Sponsorship page.

The next dance will take place April 19 and will have a prom theme.