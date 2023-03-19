Katz to share experiences from on the road with San Marcos Rotary Club

Kevin Katz will be the guest of the San Marcos Rotary Club on Wednesday, March 22, where he will offer those interested in RVs— enthusiasts and wanabees, a glimpse into some of his personal adventures on the road. Katz, a Rotarian himself, will speak about how he and his wife, Melissa, first got involved in the Airstream community after acquiring a 1965 trailer.

He will discuss his COVID-era project to completely restored a 1949 Curtis Wright travel trailer. His other hobby over the years is building hot rods.

Katz said he has been a Rotarian for over 40 years, with most of those years in Galveston. He is a retired optometrist and moved to San Marcos in 2016 to be close to family.

The Rotary meets at the Holiday Inn and Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings.