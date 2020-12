Texas State students participated in the traditional jump into the river after one of the university's in-person commencement ceremonies on Thursday. Clockwise, beginning above, Sandra Sades jumps into the San Marcos River on Thursday. Twins Callie and Jaycie High celebrate their accomplishments with a dive into the river. A group ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!