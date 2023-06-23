Kingdom playground is blessed

The Kids of the Kingdom Child Development Center will celebrate 35 years of providing a Christian- based education in August.

Earlier this year, a blessing was held for the new playground installation forThe Kids of the Kingdom Child Development Center on April 3, 2023.

Pastor Tim Bauerkemper of First Lutheran Church offered a blessing for the ongoing use of the playgrounds for current children as well as those in the future. Many parents shared the excitement of a new playscape with their children, staff and board members. The center was established in 1988. Beginning with a few children, the Kids of the Kingdom has grown to be recognized as one of the best child development centers in San Marcos.

The center has received the “Best of Hays County” Award for the past three years.

The Kids of the Kingdom is well known to the San Marcos community. Many of the children now attending have parents who were themselves students at KOK.

The success of Kids of the Kingdom must in large part be attributed to our dedicated staff, under the direction of Director Sherrill Ramirez. Two of the staff members have been with the center for over 20 years, and three other staff members have been with the Center for more than 12 years each.