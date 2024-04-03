Kissing Tree community artists showcase exhibit at San Marcos Art Center

The San Marcos Art League is hosting its annual showcase for the month of April, featuring artists and photographers of the Kissing Tree community. This showcase will have a variety of works, including works using oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, photography, stained glass and more. The exhibition will be open for viewing starting April 3rd 2024 with free entry. An opening reception will be April 6 at 4 p.m. at the San Marcos Art Center Showcase organizer Susan Bond, of the Kissing Tree community, shares what brought about this collaboration with the 55+ Kissing Tree community that continues to grow off of Hunter Road in San Marcos.

“The Kissing Tree community has an abundance of artists with a variety of talents, ranging from painters and photographers through to craftsfolks” said Bond in 2023. “We want to present these talents as one family of artists. Some of our artists are professional and have sold art most of their lives, whereas others are just getting into their creative loves now that they are retired. As a lifelong professional art educator my focus has been to create this group, teach art classes, provide art activities such as workshops and organize our yearly neighborhood ‘Art Crawl,’ which showcases the many different artists and their creative talents.” This unique showcase will be on display throughout the month of April at the San Marcos Art Center in Downtown San Marcos.

“Our KT Community has many professional artists and work together to create a wonderful arts environment” Bond said. “ We will have a variety of art works, painting, photography, mixed media and such like last year’s 2023 showcase.”

Find more information on the reception and Art Center hours at sanmarcosartcenter. com.