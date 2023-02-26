Kiwanis Club: Proud to serve community for 100 years, looking forward to service in days to come here in San Marcos

This is the third of a three part series that will be run this month highlighting the history of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos and projects they sponsor in the community as they hold their centennial celebration.

The definition of a service club is to provide services and promote community welfare. The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos has been an example in the community for 100 years this month. The local club was organized in 1923 with 52 members and continues strong today.

“I’ve only been in the club for 16 years,” Kelli Whigham, president of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos, said. “It is cool to look back and see how it has changed over the years. It was all businessmen in town to eventually letting women join and it has continued to evolve over the years… . We have had some members before that their parent was a member. There are generations of people that have gone to our pancake day and silent auction year after year.”

The meetings each week provide opportunities of fellowship, knowledge of upcoming service opportunities and interesting speakers and programs tailored to the local community.

The primary mission is to support children and local charities, and uphold Kiwanis International objectives and programs such as eliminating maternal and neonatal tetanus and iodine deficiency disorders.

“It is youth. It is children. It is any child in need,” Whigham said. “When we focus on the youth groups we sponsor, it is to help them build character and show them service so when they grow up they want to pass it on and be involved in service as well.”

Local activities such as the Great Pumpkin Dash 5K, a Clay Shoot and the Patriotic Flag Program serve as fundraisers to support scholarships to San Marcos High School seniors, clubs at the elementary and high school levels, various charities, and the Public Library Children’s Summer Reading Program.

The club has sponsored the library program for many years and this program has helped and encouraged thousands of children.

The club sponsors leadership clubs at the High School and DeZavala Elementary School. Students design and commit to projects at the schools and in the local community. Kiwanis members are on hand to support and help as students elect officers, learn about needs and issues in the community and work toward solutions and responses that are age appropriate.

The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos is proud to celebrate their 100 year anniversary and will continue to fund and support youth programs and serve the local community.

Kiwanis meets each Thursday at noon at Grin’s Restaurant and welcomes visitors and new members who are interested in serving the community.