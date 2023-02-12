Kiwanis Club of San Marcos celebrates 100 years of community service

This is the first of a three part series that will be run this month highlighting the history of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos and projects they sponsor in our community as they hold their centennial celebration.

The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos is celebrating 100 years of community service on February 15.

Originally chartered in 1923, the San Marcos Kiwanis Club began with 52 members. The first publicity chairman was T.A. Buckner, publisher of the San Marcos Daily Record.

In 1971 the Balcones Kiwanis Club merged with this club to become one club – the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos.

Originally exclusive to men, the club began opening the organization to women in 1987.

At one time in the club’s history, emphasis was on support of individuals. Now the club supports and serves organizations and institutions which generally meet the needs of children in the San Marcos community.

“There is a lot of need in the community locally and worldwide,” Kelli Whigham, president of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos, said. “Somebody has to step up and do it. There are several groups in San Marcos that are service clubs with different focuses. Each one is different. For us, the children are our future, and we want to focus on them as much as we can.”

The local club sponsors leadership clubs at the high school and elementary level, gives scholarships to high school seniors and funds the Children’s Summer Reading Program at the Public Library. In addition, donations are frequently given to community charities such as the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Shelter and the Hays County Food Bank. But beyond that, they also help whenever a situation arises that they can.

“Two or three years ago, a gentleman looked up Kiwanis, because he had missed the deadline at Christmas for Brown Santa and Blue Santa,” Whigham said. “He had missed those deadlines, and he didn’t have anything for his kids. The board talked. The Kiwanis Club passed the hat, and then the club matched that donation. We went and bought those kids presents and clothes for Christmas, and it was really special to be able to help.”

In 1944 the Kiwanis Club purchased seven acres on the Blanco River and developed a camp for youth groups to use at no cost. Scouts and other groups use the camp yearround and come from all over the state to work on badges, leadership skills and enjoy the natural setting. A pavilion with restroom and shower facilities welcomes campers who stay overnight and often kayak and canoe on the Blanco River. Club members maintain and use the camp year round.

The Kiwanis Club raises funds in a variety of ways, including a Clay Shoot, the Great Pumpkin Dash 5K and our Patriotic Flag Program. Local businesses pay a yearly fee and Kiwanis members put out and take down U.S. flags on eight holidays. This support enables the club to keep its commitment to the library for the Children’s Summer Reading Program.

Take a look at the flags flying proudly around the courthouse this upcoming Presidents’ Day, February 20 and notice the Kiwanis banner attached.

Kiwanis meets each Thursday at noon at Grin’s Restaurant and welcomes visitors and new members who are interested in serving the community.

Dalton Sweat contributed to this article.