Kiwanis Club of San Marcos continues to see area youth as important commitment to maintain

This is the second of a three part series that will be run this month highlighting the history of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos and projects they sponsor in the community as they hold their centennial celebration.

Chartered in 1923, the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos takes pride in its community service for the last 100 years. In 1944 the club purchased seven acres on the Blanco River to provide a camp for scouting and youth groups. The camp, known originally as Camp Kiwah, was renamed a few years ago as the McBride Wilson Kiwanis Camp, after a Kiwanis member who devotedly cared for the property for 30 years.

Scouting and youth groups from all over the state reserve the camp at no cost to work on badges, leadership skills and have recreation in the beautiful setting. Scouts have earned Eagle status working on projects at the camp such as building ramps and fire pits, refurbishing facilities, putting up fencing and maintaining outdoor furniture. The Kiwanis Club is honored to sponsor these projects. A beautiful pavilion with restroom and shower facilities is outfitted with picnic tables and a welcome fire pit for chilly nights. The camp has been an inspiration and source of fun and great experiences for several thousand youths. Groups reserve the camp all year and particularly during the spring and summer.

The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos maintains the camp and equipment needed to insure a safe and beautiful place to be enjoyed by these young groups, as well as club members.

The Kiwanis Club is proud to sponsor the Key Club at San Marcos High School and a K-Kids Club at the elementary level. These clubs promote leadership skills by having students design and commit to service projects in their schools and communities.

“We give money to those groups to help them with their missions,” Kelli Whigham, president of the Kiwanis Club of San Marcos , said. “The K-kids are working on painting rocks, so that they can be adopted as pet rocks. We give them money for their dues for Kiwanis Club international. They can also spend money on t-shirts for the group. The same goes for the Key Club, they pay dues and they have t-shirts. They do different service projects throughout the year as well.”

Students enjoy developing the projects and Kiwanis Club members are there to support and encourage them. Each year for the Veterans Day Parade in November, Kiwanis members help young children decorate their bikes and ride in the parade to show their patriotism. Two bicycles, donated by Academy, are then given in a drawing to a girl and boy.

Kiwanis meets each Thursday at noon at Grin’s Restaurant and welcomes visitors and new members who are interested in serving the community.