Kiwanis Club of San Marcos hosts annual banquet

The Kiwanis Club of San Marcos held its annual banquet at the Price Center on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. New officers were installed and awards were presented. The local club is beginning its celebration of 100 years of community service in San Marcos. Several Kiwanis members presented the program “A Celebration of Our History.”

Pictured are new officers for 2023 as well as Chester Banks who received the Legion of Honor award for 45 years of attendance and participation. Banks recently celebrated his 95th birthday.

Submitted by Kiwanis Club of San Marcos