In the Know: May election offers bond considerations

Have you heard about the Bond Election coming up for San Marcos CISD? There are 4 proposals included. Prop A is about the “recapture process” (Robin Hood) and must pass in order for taxpayers to avoid a tax rate increase. Props B, C and D all seek to make our local schools safer and more equitable for all students.

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors passed a resolution of SUPPORT for all four propositions that will be on the ballot.

By supporting these proposals, we can help make sure that all local students have access to the best possible educational environment. The bond funds in Props B, C and D will be used to enhance school safety measures, upgrade technology infrastructure, and make necessary repairs and improvements to school buildings.

You can find full details online at www.SMCISD. net. Look on the top menu for “Bond 2023 Elections.”

Voters of all ages in San Marcos should support this Bond Election. Even those who do not have school-age children. Investing in schools is important not just for students, but for the entire community. Having safe and efficient schools leads to a well-educated workforce which, in turn, helps to create a robust economy where local businesses thrive and expand.

The passage of these bond proposals will have a significant impact on our community now and in the future. Please take time to learn more and plan to vote “FOR” all four propositions. Consider the endorsement of the Chamber of Commerce Board. Ask others you know who are informed on the issues. And remember that not voting can have consequences as well.

Your vote of support is needed! Early voting is held April 24 – May 2. Election day is Saturday, May 6.

Another way that the Chamber supports businesses to thrive and expand is by providing upto- date information on technology trends. We recently held a workshop on Cybersecurity with featured speaker Randy Bryan of tekRescue. He explained how to protect yourself and your business against cyber attacks.

Last week, the Chamber held a Five Day Challenge online that taught viewers how to easily use AI and ChatGPT. Have you heard about these tech innovations and how they have life-changing uses?

ChatGPT is an auto- generative text program created by Open AI. It is a free tool and anyone can use it. Its artificial intelligence can help you write anything you can imagine. It can be used to create articles and essays, it can help students study and prepare for tests, it can help realtors create eye-catching listings, it can help small businesses with customer service replies, it can help you practice a foreign language, and much more.

You can use it instead of a search engine, because it will deliver a conversational experience rather than simply a list of website results.

The key for business usage is knowing how to prompt ChatGPT to get the best responses. That is what the Chamber helped dozens of businesses learn last week.

ChatGPT can be an excellent, free resource for business managers and sales people. It provides quick and detailed answers in seconds. It offers you immediate access to expertise on topics such as marketing, finance, operations and management. It incorporates a vast amount of data! It’s an affordable way to access expert advice to grow and improve your operations.

It is also a confidential platform that allows you to ask business-related questions without having to worry about sharing any of your personal data.

It can be customized to your specific business needs. You can ask questions about your industry or business model, and about your competitors. You can get personalized answers that are relevant to your specific situation.

All of this depends on your knowing HOW to prompt the program to get the desired information. Reach out to me for some helpful tips! page@sanmarcostexas.com