Kyle to celebrate groundbreaking of Public Safety Center

The voter-approved Public Safety Center in Kyle is set to break ground on Friday.

The two-story center is located on Marketplace Avenue at Kohler’s Crossing and will provide space to fully staff the police department with room to expand as Kyle’s population grows.

The event at 10 a.m. will provide community members an opportunity to learn more about the features of the center, according to the City of Kyle. The center is expected to improve emergency response times; accommodate those experiencing trauma as a result of crime; create an investigations suite and canine unit; manage evidence processing and storage; increase officer training and pursue accreditation; and expand community-based programs and mental health services.

Funded by a November 2020 election bond, the $37-million Public Safety Center is scheduled to open in 2022 and serve residents for decades.