Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

The voter-approved Public Safety Center in Kyle is set to break ground 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Above, an artist's rendering of the Public Safety Center. Artist's rendering courtesy of the City of Kyle

Kyle to celebrate groundbreaking of Public Safety Center

Wed, 09/15/2021 - 6:13pm
Nathalie Cohetero | Special to the Record
Wednesday, September 15, 2021

The voter-approved Public Safety Center in Kyle is set to break ground on Friday.

The two-story center is located on Marketplace Avenue at Kohler’s Crossing and will provide space to fully staff the police department with room to expand as Kyle’s population grows.

The event at 10 a.m. will provide community members an opportunity to learn more about the features of the center, according to the City of Kyle. The center is expected to improve emergency response times; accommodate those experiencing trauma as a result of crime; create an investigations suite and canine unit; manage evidence processing and storage; increase officer training and pursue accreditation; and expand community-based programs and mental health services.

Funded by a November 2020 election bond, the $37-million Public Safety Center is scheduled to open in 2022 and serve residents for decades.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021