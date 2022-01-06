Kyle City Council elects new Mayor Pro Tem

After the departure of its previous Mayor Pro Tem, Rick Koch, Kyle City Council voted in favor for Councilmember Robert Rizo to fill the vacancy.

“I’ve seen Rizo give a lot of his time and energy, not only to the dais, but to other parts of the city itself,” Councilmember Michael Tobias said. “He’s knowledgeable and would be able to conduct our meetings professionally, efficiently and fair.”

Rizo was elected to council for district 3 this term in Nov. 2019, which ends in Nov. 2022.

“I think the job is clear,” Rizo said about taking on more responsibilities. “It’s to move this council forward and to work with everyone on this dais to bring the city forward in the capacity that citizens expect. Know that I'm going to do my best to fill the role and be a servant to everyone.”

Councilmember Yvonne Flores-Cale also commended Rizo for his leadership.

“It's most impressive to me when people can stay level-headed and make decisions based on the reason why they ran to begin with, which was for the residents,” Flores-Cale said.

Rizo will serve as Mayor Pro Tem effective immediately.