Kyle city manager announces resignation following internal investigation

Kyle City Manager Scott Sellers has resigned after he was recently placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The city found no unlawful harassment or discrimination committed by Sellers following the investigation. Sellers chose to resign, however, despite the outcome of the investigation, the city said.

Sellers served as the City of Kyle’s chief administrative officer for nearly eight years. Sellers oversaw negotiations for more than 30,000 residential units, the creation of millions of square feet of commercial space, the incentivizing of Costco and dozens of other retailers and restaurants, and the securing of over $25 million in outside funding during his eight-year tenure.

The city said Sellers also helped resolve major water, wastewater and stormwater issues, planned for the reconstruction of most major roadways throughout the city, created the Pie Capital brand and Pie in the Sky Festival, and created the Vybe trail system.

Kyle’s population, geographical size, and budget doubled in size during his eight years as city manager.

Sellers is an ICMA Credentialed Manager, a Master Economic Development Practitioner, a Certified Public Manager, and served on a variety of boards and commissions.

Sellers resignation was effective as of Sept. 6.