Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Kyle election results reflect voters voice for change

Sun, 11/08/2020 - 5:00am

Uncanvassed votes for the Kyle election result in newly elected city council members to be sworn in, mayor race to runoff and bond-funded construction to begin. The city council district 2 race ended with Yvonne Flores-Cale beating incumbent Tracy Scheel by 1,010 votes. The city council district 4 race ended with ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020