Kyle enters next phase for comprehensive plan

The city of Kyle invites community members to participate as the city enters the next phase of its Comprehensive Master Plan Process, prioritization and implementation.

The community is invited to attend one of two Comprehensive Plan Open Houses on Tuesday, July 11. The first Open House will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Texas Pie Company, 202 W. Center St. and the second will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

The Open Houses will be comeand- go style events where residents will have the opportunity to identify community resources, prioritize recommendations for the city and suggest how to implement the comprehensive plan. City Staff and Verdunity, the firm hired to aid the city in creating its new Comprehensive Plan, will be at the event to answer questions and gather feedback.

A Comprehensive Plan Workshop will also be held Wednesday, July 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St. This workshop is a joint meeting between members of the Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission and Kyle City Council. Verdunity will lead a discussion around how meaningful recommendations and actions are formulated, the tools available for implementation, and how recommendations and actions create a solid strategy for implementing the final comprehensive plan. Other topics will include the implementation process, how the plan will be updated and refined after adoption, and the link between the strategy and community input.

The July 12 Workshop will be held in-person at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St., but can also be streamed through Spectrum 10 or the City’s YouTube channel.

Feedback given at the open houses and workshop will be used to refine the city of Kyle’s Comprehensive Plan. A comprehensive plan is a foundational document that provides rationale for decision-making, recommendations for policy and budgeting, and an examination of the overall picture of the city. It is also a community-wide effort that requires input from residents as it expresses the goals and direction a community desires to pursue and provides a game plan for how to get there.

For more information, visit Kyle2030.com.