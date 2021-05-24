Kyle to hold Heroes Memorial Park groundbreaking

Located on the corner of FM 1626 and Kohlers Crossing, Heroes Memorial Park is set to open to the public with a groundbreaking event Memorial Day.

The City of Kyle aims to honor veterans, first-responders and other community heroes while the community learns of the park’s unique features such as a boardwalk, cafe and garden.

An oral history booth will be available for local veterans and community members to share stories and experiences to be archived and buried in a time capsule at Heroes Memorial Park.

After the groundbreaking, scheduled Monday, May 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 979 Kohlers Crossing, the American Veterans Central Texas Post 115 will serve barbecue at the AMVET Post at 401 Veterans Drive from noon to 2 p.m.