Kyle to hold Heroes Memorial Park groundbreaking

Mon, 05/24/2021 - 6:25pm
Special to the Record
Nathalie Cohetero
Monday, May 24, 2021

Located on the corner of FM 1626 and Kohlers Crossing, Heroes Memorial Park is set to open to the public with a groundbreaking event Memorial Day.

The City of Kyle aims to honor veterans, first-responders and other community heroes while the community learns of the park’s unique features such as a boardwalk, cafe and garden.

An oral history booth will be available for local veterans and community members to share stories and experiences to be archived and buried in a time capsule at Heroes Memorial Park.   

After the groundbreaking, scheduled Monday, May 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at 979 Kohlers Crossing, the American Veterans Central Texas Post 115 will serve barbecue at the AMVET Post at 401 Veterans Drive from noon to 2 p.m.

