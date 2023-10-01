Kyle to hold parade, celebration

The city of Kyle will celebrate its Birthday at the 2023 Founders’ Parade starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 in downtown Kyle.

After the parade, a celebration for the city’s birthday will be held on Burleson and Main Street and will include birthday cupcakes, music and family fun along with the Kyle Market Days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mary Kyle Hartson Park, 101 S. Burleson St.

This year’s Founders’ Parade coincides with the 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse that will be visible in Texas.

The Annular Solar Eclipse begins in Oregon at 9:13 a.m. PDT and ends in Texas at 12:03 p.m. To commemorate the event, special glasses for viewing the eclipse will be available by the Gazebo at Mary Kyle Hartson Park while supplies last.

The parade route begins at Gregg-Clarke Park, traveling along Center Street, ending at Front Street on the City Square. Center Street from Ramirez Street to just past Front Street will be closed to traffic during the parade. Traffic will be detoured using N. Front Street, Blanco Street and Veterans Drive.

The best locations to view the Kyle Founders’ Parade are on either side of Center Street between Gregg-Clarke Park and Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

To keep everyone safe, the city is asking attendees to stay on sidewalks or grassy areas along Center Street and to not run into the street as the parade goes by.

The theme for this year’s parade is Kyle VYBE.

There is no cost to participate in the parade and the theme is not required. For more information, go to CityofKyle.com/ FoundersParade, contact the Kyle Parks Office at 512-262-3939 and ask for Recreation Programmer Sheba Aligaweesa or email saligaweesa@cityofkyle. com.