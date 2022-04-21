Kyle honors the life and legacy of long-time educator

“How can you describe a person, in a short amount of time, who you’ve known most of all your life; who’s made such a huge impact on so many people’s lives throughout the years, including my own,” said Councilmember Michael Tobias. “Well Mr. Armando Chapa is that person.”

Armando Chapa began his career in education at Hays CISD as a counselor in 1974. He later served as principal at Hays Middle and Wallace Middle School, then again as a counselor at Barton Middle School before retiring in 2004. In 2006, Hays CISD recognized his service by naming a middle school after him.

“He exemplified success through hard work, exercised sound judgment, had a wonderful sense of humor and had a genuine concern for his students and teachers,” Hays CISD wrote in a Facebook post. “His family’s legacy in education continues in Hays CISD through his children, two of whom currently work for the district.”

Chapa died on Wednesday, April 13. He is survived by his wife and five daughters.

“He loved his students, and they loved him back,” Tobias said. “It’s no surprise there’s not an empty seat in chambers as we honor him at city hall. Mr. Armando Chapa has made a positive difference in all our lives. He will be missed dearly.”