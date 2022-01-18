Kyle to host Valentine’s Day dance for people with disabilities

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will host its first Valentine’s Day Dance for People with Disabilities on Feb. 12.

The event is free and open to individuals of any age with a disability. Attendees of the themed dance party can also expect swag bags and concession items for purchase.

Participants that require assistance must be accompanied by a parent, caregiver or helper. Both the participant and accompanying aid will be counted towards the total capacity number of attendants, according to the city.

The dance will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Krug Activity Center, 101 S. Burleson St.

Free tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis but registration is required. To register, visit www.teamsideline.com/kyle.