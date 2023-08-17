Kyle lists roadways for resurfacing

Viking Construction will be microsurfacing roads to improve the appearance and life of the road beginning Monday, Aug. 21 and going through Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. All vehicles along the affected stretches of road must be moved before 8 a.m. the day of the microsurfacing. Microsurfaced roads will need to be closed after being treated, but will be reopened after the coating has cured, which will take a few hours. The city asks that residents do not drive or walk on the new surface until the crew has opened the street. Fresh coating can stick to car tires and paint. When the microsurfacing is “cured,” the work crew will remove the cones or barricades.

Residents may see works crews in their neighborhoods through Friday, removing/grinding down pavement markings as well as patching and cleaning up street areas.

Monday, Aug. 21 Pond Lily Cove from Bottle Brush Dr. to the Cul-de-sac Steeple Brush Cove from Bottle Brush Dr. to the Cul-de-sac Indigo Cove from Sweet Gum Dr. to the Cul-de-sac Bottle Brush Dr. from Crossvine Ln. and west to Pond Lily Cove Bottle Brush Dr. from Steeple Brush Cove and north to Crossvine Ln.

Sweet Gum Dr. from Indigo Cove to Bottle Brush Dr.

Tuesday, Aug. 22 Apricot Dr. from Sunnyside Dr. To Connor Elkins Apricot Dr. from Connor Elkins to Claudell Dr.

Apricot Dr. from Claudell Dr. and northeast to Clematis Ct.

Apricot Dr. from Clematis Ct. and northwest to Waterleaf Blvd.

Apricot Dr. from Waterleaf Blvd. and west to Palmetto Cove Apricot Dr. from Palmetto Cove and west to Gina Dr.

Matthews Ln. from Sunnyside Dr. To Connor Elkins Matthews Ln. from Connor Elkins to Claudell Dr.

Wednesday, Aug. 23 Apricot Dr. from Gina Dr. and south to Pauline Cove Apricot Dr. from Pauline Cove and south to Sunnyside Dr.

Bottle Brush Dr. from Sweet Gum Dr. to Camelia Pkwy.

Bottle Brush Dr. from Pond Lily Cove and south to Bottle Brush Dr.

Sweet Gum Dr. from Bottle Brush Dr. and north to Sweet Gum Dr.

Outside lanes of Dacy Ln. from Bunton Creek Rd. to Downing Way Thursday, Aug. 24 Bottle Brush Dr. from Camelia Pkwy. to Steeple Brush Cove