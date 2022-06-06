Kyle Market Days set to kick off Saturday with special Juneteenth event

The City of Kyle Parks and Recreation Department invites residents and visitors to join them in kicking off the 2022 Kyle Market Days with a special Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Mary Kyle Hartson Park.

The Kyle Market Days - Celebrating Juneteenth will feature a Juneteenth Proclamation and live performances — including the Kyle Twirlers, Fallon Franklin and a special performance by the Houston Ballet’s first African-American ballerina Sandra Organ Solis — as well as local vendors, arts and crafts, farm to market items and more.

Kyle Market Days are held at Mary Kyle Hartson Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month from June through December — except September, when the Squeeze Box Market Day is held on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The Kyle Market Days - Celebrating Juneteenth event is sponsored by Markey’s, Merry Mascots and Party Rentals, Brown Distributing Company, the Kiwanis Club of Kyle and Buda, Kyle/Buda - Area Democrats, Target, and H-E-B.

For more information about Kyle Market Days or to become a vendor or sponsor, visit www.cityofkyle.com/marketdays.