Kyle moves to amended Stage 3 water use rules

Due to historic drought conditions that continue to stress the city's water supply and the increased high demand on the city's water system, the city of Kyle is moving to Amended Stage 3 Mandatory Water Use Management Rules effective today, according to a press release from the city.

The new amended rules change the designated Water (Irrigation) Schedule to once every other week and watering days are based on address. The amended drought restrictions also prohibit the installation of new sod, permitting of new pools and washing vehicles outside of commercial car washes.

Under Amended Stage 3 Rules, customers may water (irrigate): By a hose and sprinkler, a soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation system from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on their designated outdoor water use day every other week. The Amended Water Schedule applies to both business and residential. By handheld hose, or handheld watering can from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. on any day. Any time a handheld hose is used, the hose must have a positive shutoff nozzle connected to the emitting end.

The use of sprinkler, soaker hose, drip irrigation, or automatic irrigation is allowed as follows: No use on Saturdays and Sundays. Sept. 4-8-No use allowed. Sept. 11-15- Use allowed on designated weekday and times. Sept. 18-22-No use allowed. Sept. 25-29-Use allowed on designated weekday and times.

Actions that are prohibited during this stage of drought management: Installation of new landscapes, filling of pools and no new pools will be permitted to open at this time. Pools may only be filled if it is to address health, safety, or potential damage to property. There is to be no washing automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, or other mobile equipment at home or by hand. Commercial car washes are allowed at this time.

Washing sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, streets, patios or other paved areas except to alleviate an immediate health or safety hazard is prohibited, as is any sale of construction water.

For tips on water conservation and more info on current drought restrictions, visit CityofKyle.com/Drought.