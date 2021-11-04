Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Kyle Parks and Rec calls for tree planting volunteers

Thu, 11/04/2021 - 6:51pm
Nathalie Cohetero | Special to the Record
Thursday, November 4, 2021

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for its inaugural Texas Arbor Day Parkland Tree Planting event on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“The work our volunteers will be doing is not only to enhance city green spaces but also cultivate them to give back to the community,” Kyle Trails Division Crew Member Stacy Anderson said.  

Volunteers will help the city add native trees throughout Kyle’s parklands. Lunch will be provided. Native tree planting locations include Gregg-Clarke Park; Lake Kyle Park; Steeplechase Park; Waterleaf Park; and along Plum Creek Trail.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.,  starting at Waterleaf Park, 600 Abundance Lane.

The Parks Department is also accepting donations for native and fruit trees. For more information, visit cityofkyle.com.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021