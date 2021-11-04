Kyle Parks and Rec calls for tree planting volunteers

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is seeking volunteers for its inaugural Texas Arbor Day Parkland Tree Planting event on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“The work our volunteers will be doing is not only to enhance city green spaces but also cultivate them to give back to the community,” Kyle Trails Division Crew Member Stacy Anderson said.

Volunteers will help the city add native trees throughout Kyle’s parklands. Lunch will be provided. Native tree planting locations include Gregg-Clarke Park; Lake Kyle Park; Steeplechase Park; Waterleaf Park; and along Plum Creek Trail.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting at Waterleaf Park, 600 Abundance Lane.

The Parks Department is also accepting donations for native and fruit trees. For more information, visit cityofkyle.com.