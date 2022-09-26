Kyle Parks and Recreation to host 2022 Founders’ Parade

The City of Kyle is set to host its annual birthday celebration with its Founders’ Parade.

The city is inviting the community to take part in the parade on Saturday, Oct. 8, which traverses through downtown Kyle, starting at 10 a.m.

The parade has been a custom ever since Kyle was platted and the first lots were sold in October of 1880 — a Kyle tradition for over 140 years, the city said.

The parade route begins at Gregg-Clarke Park and travels along Center Street, ending at Front Street on the City Square. Center Street from Ramirez Street to just past N. Main Street will be closed to traffic during the parade.

The city stated that the best locations to view the Kyle Founders Parade are on either side of Center Street between Gregg-Clarke Park and Mary Kyle Hartson Park. The city added that it is asking attendees to stay on sidewalks or grassy areas along Center Street and to not run into the street when the parade is going by in an effort to keep everyone safe.

This year’s parade theme will be “Kyle on Track.”

After the parade, a celebration for the city’s birthday will be held on Burleson Street and will include birthday cupcakes, music and lots of family fun along with the Kyle Market Days.

For more information, go to CityofKyle.com/FoundersParade, contact the Kyle Parks Office at 512-262-3939 and ask for Recreation Programmer Sheba Aligaweesa or email saligaweesa@cityofkyle.com.

Information provided by City of Kyle