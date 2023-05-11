Kyle police arrest, charge two with fentanyl possession

The Kyle Police Department arrested and charged two people with various drug charges after fentanyl and other narcotics were found in a residence in the presence of two young children, police said.

On Wednesday, April 26, Kyle Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Strawn in the Plum Creek subdivision in Kyle to assist EMS with a possible fentanyl overdose where CPR had been started by a male at the location.

When officers arrived, an adult female who was not conscious and not responsive was located inside the residence. Officers administered four rounds of NARCAN and the female regained consciousness and resumed normal breathing patterns.

While Kyle Police officers were attending to the female, the male on scene began displaying aggressive behavior towards the officers and had to be detained. During medical treatment and detention of the male, officers observed narcotics in plain view throughout the residence. The couple’s two small children, both under the age of 5, were in the residence during this time, being cared for by a roommate.

Narcotics detectives were called to the scene and were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. Officers recovered 14 fentanyl pills as well as cocaine, alprazolam, MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, numerous THC cartridges and marijuana, police said.

37-year-old Reid Folk and 39-year-old Meaghan Callahan were both arrested and charged with six counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance and one count of Possession of Marijuana. Child Protective Services was notified and both children were temporarily placed with a family member.

“I am proud of the work of our police officers and investigators as they work diligently to remove these dangerous drugs from our community. Any amount removed from the City of Kyle and Hays County can make a difference,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “I am also proud of the quick actions of the officers to save the life of a community member experiencing a life-threatening emergency.”

To learn more about the dangers of fentanyl, including available resources and information, visit https://hayscountytx. com/hays-county-fentanyl- resource-page/.

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity in Hays County is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.