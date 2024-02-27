Kyle Police arrest Kyle man for Murder

The Kyle Police Department arrested a 43-yearold man for murder following a welfare concern call in the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 23.

At approximately 3:19 a.m. on Feb. 23, Kyle Police Officers responded to a welfare concern call at a residence on the 400 block of Waterloo Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious adult female with severe blunt force trauma injuries. The woman was treated by EMS personnel and transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

A male subject, Marco Sanchez, of Kyle, was located at the residence and placed in custody. Sanchez is charged with murder and is being held at the Hays County Law Enforcement Center. An additional charge of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child based on a warrant from the Austin Police Department was also added.

An autopsy has been ordered by Hays County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Beth Smith.

Police are asking anyone that may have any additional information to please contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.