Kyle Police ask public's help

On Monday at approximately 5 p.m., the Kyle Police Department stated they responded to the 23000 block of Interstate Highway 35 in connection to reports of a welfare concern involving a male lying in the grassy median.

Shortly after arrival, officers reported that they had located a deceased male with extensive injuries, later identified as Lamar Shane Garwood, 57, of San Marcos. After further investigation, police said it is believed Garwood was walking along the I-35 frontage road when he was struck by a passing vehicle, which is thought to have continued south toward San Marcos.

Investigators said they think the vehicle involved is a white sedan with damage to the driver’s side bumper and head/fog light. This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking residents that may have any information to please contact the Kyle Police Department Sgt. Keith Congdon at 512201-4385 or email kcongdon@ cityofkyle.com or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.