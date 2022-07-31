Kyle Police Department launches Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit

The Kyle Police Department recently launched a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit to identify safety issues in commercial vehicles traveling through the city and keep unsafe vehicles off the road.

The City of Kyle said Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is a federally sanctioned program. KPD began working toward the training and administrative requirements to create a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit in March 2020. The now fully operational unit currently has two certified officers and a Traffic Sergeant who oversees the unit.

“Commercial vehicles are vital to the growth of our community, but often commercial vehicle drivers violate operational and equipment laws creating a risk to other motorists on the road as well as damaging the roadways,” Traffic Enforcement Division Supervisor Sgt. Tracy Vrana said. “We hope this unit will deter and prevent unsafe commercial vehicle practices and ultimately the accidents that result from them.”

CVE officers can issue citations for any Class C offense, the City of Kyle said, but their focus is on equipment and operator violations, including overweight loads, overworn tires, faulty or incorrect adjustment of brakes, improper licensing, drivers over their hours of operation and more.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division weighs and inspects commercial vehicle traffic to obtain compliance with state and federal laws regulating weight, motor carrier safety, registration, transportation of persons, hazardous material, and other property.

The City of Kyle outlined several objectives for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division:

•Reduce commercial motor vehicle accidents through the enforcement of Motor Carrier Safety Regulations

•Protect the city’s roadway system from unnecessary damage by ensuring compliance with state/federal/local laws regulating the weight of commercial vehicles

•Ensure equitable payment of commercial vehicle registration fees by enforcement of registration laws

•Protect the rights, privileges, and protect the safety of the general public in the use of the public highway system by securing compliance with state traffic laws and federal regulations applicable to the operation of all vehicles.

For more information on the Kyle Police Department Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Unit, go to www.cityofkyle.com/police/commercial-vehicle-enforcement.

Information provided by City of Kyle