Kyle residents invited to apply for boards, commissions, committees

Kyle residents are invited to apply for openings on the City of Kyle’s boards, commissions and committees.

The City of Kyle’s application period is open from June 1 until Aug. 31 of each year for consideration of appointment to all boards, committees and commissions, which includes normal term expiration, reappointments or vacancies. Terms will begin Oct. 1.

The City of Kyle said it “relies on the feedback, advice, expertise and time provided by the civic volunteers who serve on boards, commissions, and committees to keep the city government dynamic, responsive and accountable.”

The city has more than a dozen boards, commissions, and committees — including the Arts Commission, Board of Adjustment/Sign Control Board, Train Depot Board, Library Board, Civil Service Commission, Ethics Commission, Kyle Housing Authority, Planning & Zoning Commission, Parks and Recreation Board, Kyle Economic Development and Tourism (ED&T) Board, Kyle Charter Review Commission, Kyle Area Youth Advisory Council and the Uptown TIRZ #2 Board — which strives to reflect the diverse interests and needs of Kyle residents.

Applicants are encouraged to apply for all boards, committees or commissions that they are willing to serve. Council will consider all eligible applicants based on applicants’ preference for appointment.

Applications will be screened against the city code’s basic criteria for membership and all applications that meet city code criteria will be put into a pool for council consideration at a special called meeting that will be held prior to Sept. 30. Applicants are encouraged but not required to attend this special meeting.

For more information about City of Kyle boards, commissions, and committees or to apply, go to cityofkyle.com/bc.