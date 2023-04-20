Kyle selects city manager

After a national search, the City of Kyle is pleased to announce a conditional offer of employment has been made to Bryan Langley as Kyle’s next City Manager.

Last year, the City of Kyle contracted with Affion Public, an executive search firm that services local, county and state governments, education and nonprofit organizations in finding the right candidates for the job. Bryan Langley was selected after a nationwide recruitment and selection process involving the community, City staff and the City Council.

“I am truly honored that the City Council has chosen me as their City Manager,” Langley said. “I am thrilled to become a part of the Kyle team, and I look forward to working with the mayor, council, and our dynamic staff to serve this community.”

Bryan Langley has served as the City Manager for the City of Burleson, TX since 2019. Prior to his time with Burleson, Langley served as the Deputy City Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Denton, TX from 2017 to 2019. He also served as Assistant City Manager, Chief Financial Officer, and Director of Finance for the City of Denton, TX from 2007 to 2017. Prior to that he was the Assistant Director – Financial and Strategic Services for the Town of Addison, TX from 2000 to 2007, and the Budget Manager, Senior Budget Analyst and Budget Analyst – Office of Financial Services for the City of Dallas, TX from 1996 to 2000.

Langley holds a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Texas and a Master of Science in Accounting and Information Management Degree from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also a Certified Government Finance Officer.

'Mr. Langley has an adept understanding of what our community needs. His background, stellar references and knowledge of Municipal Government in the State of Texas make him a perfect fit for Kyle,” Mayor Travis Mitchell said.