Kyle voters to see bond election on November ballot

Seeking voter approval, two propositions on the Nov. 3 ballot propose a new Public Safety Center and city parks improvement in Kyle for a total of $47 million.

Proposition A includes the construction of a public safety center in the amount of $37 million, specifically a new police station and emergency operation center. If passed, construction would begin this year and be completed in approximately 14 months, in time for an early 2022 opening.

“As our community grows, our public safety needs grow, too,” Kyle Mayor Travis Mitchell said. “We know the (facility) is a real need, and this bond would be an investment in our community.”

According to the City of Kyle, its population has grown by 724% over the past 20 years, from 6,348 residents to 52,327. To accommodate, the 64,000 sq. ft., two-story building would fully staff the police department and serve residents' public safety needs for at least the next 20 years.

“One of the things we hope to do with the new facility is to better serve the community, especially in areas of mental health and victim services,” Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett said. “The treatment of our victims will be the forefront of our new facility, as well as the opportunity to engage with the public.”

Proposition B includes the expansion and improvement of public parks and trails for $10 million. With $7 million for the construction of a regional sports complex and festival grounds; $2 million for Plum Creek Trail upgrades; and $1 million for repairs and a skate park in Gregg-Clarke Park. The city expects Hays County to match the amount in bond funds.

“We’ve never invested heavily in our parks system before, and I think when you compare our city to others you can see that,” Mitchell said. “This pandemic has taught me that there’s probably few things more valuable to residents during a pandemic than really great park infrastructure.”

The city anticipates a property tax rate increase by an estimated $0.0945 per $100. A property owner with a home worth around $216,000 would see an increase of approximately $16.99 per month, or $203.90 per year, beginning October 2021.