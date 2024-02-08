Kyle Woman Charged with Intoxication Manslaughter Following Fatal Crash

The Kyle Police Department arrested and charged 45-year-old Sonja Marinkovic with Intoxication Manslaughter following a fatal crash on Friday, Feb.2.

At approximately 11:51 p.m. on Feb. 2, Kyle Police Officers responded to a vehicle in the roadway surrounded by debris on the I-35 Southbound Frontage Road at Kohlers Crossing. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a two-vehicle crash between a red Chevrolet and a gray Mazda SUV.

The on-scene investigation showed the Mazda SUV, driven by Marinkovic, was traveling at a high rate of speed on wet roadways and impacted the rear of the Chevrolet passenger car causing the vehicle to slide down the grassy median and come to rest on the shoulder of the I-35 Southbound Frontage Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 45-year-old Abdel Pastor was transported to Ascension Seton Hays where he was later pronounced dead. According to Kyle Police, the driver of the gray Mazda SUV, Marinkovic, displayed multiple indicators of intoxication and was placed under arrest. Marinkovic was transported to Ascension Seton Hays for evaluation and a consent blood draw.

“While we mourn the loss of a member of our Kyle community, we remind people that this is a tragedy that can be avoided every time,” Kyle Chief of Police Jeff Barnett said. “If you drink, don’t drive. Arrange a sober driver, call an Uber or a Lyft, do your part in keeping our roadways safe and families whole.”

Police are asking citizens that may have any additional information to please contact the Kyle Police Department at (512)268-3232 or, submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.