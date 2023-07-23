KZSM–All Kinds of Music: Collected for You, by You

KZSM, your true community radio station, offers over twenty unique music shows, each one carefully curated by a host. Some, like “Metal Mark Live” (Thursdays 10 p.m.- midnight) or “Smooth Honey Bear Blues” (Tuesdays 8-10 p.m.) celebrate the variety of a particular genre. Others showcase the imagination of the host, like “The Weekly Show” (Wednesdays 10-11 p.m.), where host Mason Moore and his rescue dog Franklin play music that was released in the current week and revisit the week in history.

Besides our full-length music shows, we also present more casual collections with our KZSM music blocks, twenty minutes of music for a quick dip into a new or favorite mode.

These might offer samplings from our regular shows: Limey’s Lass of “Celtic Corner” (Saturdays noon-2 p.m.) has collected some favorites, and The Wiz has assembled a sample of his always surprising choices from “Vinyl Confessions” (Mondays 10 p.m.-midnight). Blake of TXRiverTonk has put together three varieties of his beloved country music, including “Tonk Rock,” featuring selections from the harder edge of country, and a collection featuring only performers who have appeared live on his show.

Those KZSM Music Blocks expand on our regular shows, but others allow us to include music we don’t routinely play. Our imaginative volunteers have put together collections of reggae, big band music, show tunes and soundtracks, and blue grass. These collections feature classics of the genre, providing both the best introduction to the music for those unfamiliar with it, and a review of favorites for fans.

Four times during the week, we combine three of these twenty-minute blocks into a surprise excursion into a varied musical landscape.

You can catch KZSM Music Blocks from 1011 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, or from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

We always welcome more music, especially from traditions we don’t yet feature, such as world music and cool jazz. KZSM is your community radio station, and you can create your own music block to add to our collection.

Put together twenty minutes of music from your favorite tradition, save it as an MP3 file, and send it to KZSMSanMarcos@ gmail.com (nothing “obscene, indecent, or profane,” please—the FCC forbids it).

If you’d like your music block to be a pilot for a show of your own, add some commentary to give us an idea of what you’d like to do. Happy listening!