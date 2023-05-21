KZSM–'Bloom' with station at San Marcos Art Center

Celebrate spring with our KZSM family this Friday, May 26, 7-9 p.m. at the San Marcos Art Center. Enjoy treats from Blue Dahlia Bistro, libations from Serendipity Wines and Twin Liquors, and music by classical guitar virtuoso Carlos Cedillo, by supporting your True Community Radio Station with a donation of $25.

To bloom is to grow, expand, and evolve into a more complete manifestation of your being, and KZSM is blooming this year!

The city of San Marcos has generously given us the low-power FM broadcast license they acquired some years ago to provide information during emergencies.

The FCC has approved the transfer to KZSM.

By Oct. 31, we will be on your radio dial at a frequency to be determined, and our 24/7, community- generated programming will bloom onto your airwaves!

Between now and then, we will be acquiring and testing equipment and renovating our storefront studio at 216 North Guadalupe.

To celebrate and support this expansion, we’re holding our Blooming Spring Gala in a space that, like our programming, showcases the wide-ranging creativity of our community– The San Marcos Art Center at 117 North Guadalupe.

Open since 2019, the San Marcos Art Center is sponsored by the San Marcos Art 2 League whose mission is to promote and foster the arts in San Marcos. According to Director Nancy Brown, “the SMAL is pleased to collaborate with KZSM radio for an evening to get to know the minds behind the longest running community radio station in San Marcos, as well as support local musicians, talk show hosts and much more.”

You can enjoy a feast for your tastebuds as well as your eyes, with tartines, fruit and other treats from the popular Blue Dahlia Bistro. And you can toast our expansion with Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, and other selections from Serendipity Wines and Twin Liquors. Sparkling water and other alternatives will also be provided.

The classical guitar stylings of Carlos Cedillo will extend the feast to your ears. As host of “Carlos’ Groove Box” (Wednesdays 2-4 p.m.), Carlos uses a synthesizer and a sampling machine “to capture pure musicality” and sometimes plays a five-string bass or even a sitar. Friday’s music will draw on the classical guitar repertoire, but there may be some surprises!

For a $25 donation to our 501(c)(3) nonprofit community radio station, you can enjoy the evening with us, and help us bloom!