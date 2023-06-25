KZSM–Celebrating variety of traditions

Each of the twenty- plus music shows you can hear on KZSM. org expresses the unique vision of one of our program hosts. Three of these, “Celtic Corner” (Saturdays noon- 2 p.m.), “Smooth Honey Bear Blues” (Tuesdays 8-10 p.m.), and “Texas River Tonk” (Fridays noon -2 p.m.) highlight the hosts’ deeply felt connection with a musical tradition, inviting listeners to revel in the variety of the form.

On “Celtic Corner,” host Jeanne Randall (“Limey’s Lass”) celebrates the people and the culture of Scotland, Wales, Ireland, and some other areas such as Brittany. The playlist reflects her own background, including memories of cleaning house every Saturday with her family to the accompaniment of jigs and reels.

Her shows might include anything from dance music to poignant ballads. A New Year’s show features a “pub crawl,” and on Burns night, at the end of January. “I share some of the history and menus of a typical Burns night celebration and the poems that he wrote that have been set to music.”

“Smooth Honey Bear Blues” host Jim Wagner began his musical journey some years ago with a Johnny Winter concert.

Since then, he’s collected the extensive library that provides his playlists, encompassing all manifestations of the blues. “There’s upbeat blues, slow blues, smokey blues, and more.” Changes in tempo or emphasis have created multiple re-inventions of many blues songs. Blues is not sad music for a sad mood, Wagner explains. “You don’t listen to the blues when you have the blues; the blues just brings relevance to what you’re going through— other people have done it, been through it.”

“Texas River Tonk” features country, with an emphasis on Texas artists. Like the other hosts, Blake Farrar feels a deep connection with the music he plays. “I grew up on a cotton farm just south of Lubbock—I’ve listened to country music all my life.”

Like the other shows, “Texas River Tonk” celebrates the variety within the form. 'Throughout each episode I play contemporary artists mixed with classic country songs to tie the history of music back to some of those trailblazers.” In addition to recorded music, the show features live performances by local and touring musicians to “connect listeners with musicians and their songs and encourage them to attend shows or buy records.” Tune in to these shows to share the love, the knowledge, and the music!