KZSM–Jordan Minor, Slim Bawb Pearce Thursday at Kissing Alley

For our November Kissing Alley concert, KZSM 104.1 presents Jordan Minor and the Bottom Dollar Band for an evening of distinctive country and gospel music. Join us this Thursday, Nov. 16, from 7-9 p.m. in the historic alley off Hopkins Street across from the courthouse. Our free, family-friendly concerts are funded by the San Marcos Arts Commission.

The Bottom Dollar Band features Trey Martinez on drums, Paul Adams on bass, Keith Davis on guitar, and Slim Bawb Pearce on steel guitar/ mandolin/vocals. Slim Bawb also performs locally with his own band, the Fabulous Stumpgrinders. They won’t be with him at Kissing Alley, but he will do a few of his original songs with the Bottom Dollar Band.

Jordan reflected on his background in conversation with Matt Kersh of Hill Country Explore. com: “Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I was first exposed to gospel music at church and took to it, but I also got a good dose of oldies while riding around in my dad’s car.” He plays gospel exclusively for the Gospel Brunch at Greune Hall, but the Kissing Alley concert will include both gospel and his original compositions.

His music reflects a wide range of influences. “The stuff I write and play tends to lean toward the Country/Folk Rock genre, but I grew up listening to everything; my musical tastes are still pretty broad. Tupac Shakur is right there at the top when it comes to musical influences. Most folks don’t tend to think of rappers when they think about songwriters, but Tupac had meaningful lyrics and was an excellent storyteller.”

Though he had experimented with songwriting in high school and college, he became deeply committed after moving to San Marcos in 2002. Like so many other local singer/songwriters, he was encouraged to perform his own work by Kent Finlay. After discovering the songwriting venue, he “spent the next several years basically living at Cheatham Street.”

As a performer nurtured by the San Marcos music scene, Jordan sees Thursday’s concert as a kind of homecoming. “I’m so thankful to have KZSM representing my little slice of Texas Hill Country.'

Local events, local art, local radio, and local people. It’s a real honor to be playing the Kissing Alley show and to get such great support from the KZSM family.”