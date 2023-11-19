KZSM–Nominate now for First Annual San Marcos Music Awards

Since our beginning, KZSM has nurtured and supported the vibrant San Marcos music scene with our Kissing Alley concert series and especially with our programming. More than ten of the more than twenty music shows on KZSM 104.1 and KZSM.org feature performers from San Marcos and the surrounding area, many of them live in the studio. On “Revolving Door” (Sundays 5-7 p.m.), anyone who wants to play live can arrange for an appearance.

In the wake of our expansion to the FM dial, we’re expanding our support of the San Marcos music scene with the First Annual San Marcos music awards (SMMA). The Awards are the brainchild of Justin James Bridges, host of “Sundays Free with JJB” (Sunday 11 p.m.-Mondays 1 a.m.) As a national touring musician who has recently relocated permanently to San Marcos, he brings an enduring passion for the San Marcos music scene.

“There is too much talent that comes through this town to not have a way to recognize the artists and the work they put into their craft,” he declares. 'The San Marcos Music Awards are something we in the music scene were talking about over 10 years ago, and it is long overdue.'

The Awards Ceremony will take place Friday, Jan. 26 at a location to be announced. Nominations are open now! To nominate your favorite performers, go to KZSM.org and sign up with your name, email, and zip code. You’ll become a member and receive an email with the list of categories; then respond with your nominations! Nominations close Dec. 8, so sign up and nominate soon!

The first round of voting, for members only, takes place fromDec. 10 to Dec. 22. Finalists chosen in the first round will be voted on from January 1 to Jan. 15, with selection open to the public. Categories include awards for Best: Artist, Live Performance, New Artist, Blues Artist/Band, R&B Artist/Band, Hip Hop Artist/Band, Rock Artist/Band, Classical Artist/Band, Reggae Artist/Band, Funk Artist/ Band, Singer/Songwriter, Tejano Artist/Band, Country Artist/Band, DJ/EDM, Producer, Promoter, Radio Personality, and Live Music Venue. You can also nominate for the Lifetime Achievement Award–for A San Marcan who has spent a large part of their life pushing the community and culture here in San Marvelous, and the Golden Martian Award for best Community Service from a member of the San Marcos Music Community.