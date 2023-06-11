KZSM–Professional DJs bring magic to radio

Among our KZSM program hosts, we’re proud to include two professional DJs who transfer their skills and enthusiasm from the dance floor to the studio. DJ Alpha, Josh Gomez, hosts “The Latin Energy Show” (Thursdays 7-8 p.m.); DJ JoG, Joseph Gonzalez, hosts “The Kickback Show” (Mondays 7-8 p.m.)

Josh was inspired as a child by a video of Grandmaster Flash in his kitchen using his turntables.

“This was the moment I decided that I wanted to be a DJ,” he recalls. “I would record myself talking, singing, remixing, all on my mom’s old recording equipment from the 70s.”

He is currently appearing Fridays and Saturdays at Aquarium on Square and is available for parties and weddings at DJAlpha In The Mix on Facebook and Instagram.

DJ JoG “started emceeing for local DJs when I was about 22 and never looked back, he recalls. “I loved hyping up the crowd and giving shout outs and all that goes with entertaining a night club.

'Soon, I started DJing myself and getting booked at local bars in San Marcos.” On some weekends, he can be found DJing at the Putt Pub and is available at DJGonzalesbooking@ gmail.com.

Both DJs bring their drive to create a memorable experience to their radio shows.

“I approach the show tracks the same way I would a DJ performance,” says DJ Alpha. “I think about how these songs make me feel. I think about the memories that come to mind when I listen to them.”

For his ”Kickback Show,” DJ JoG strives for “a real cool chill vibe. Like when you and your friends gather and play some good music and just “kickback” and enjoy the moments and people you want to be around.”

As open format DJs, both hosts play a mix of music chosen for the crowd at clubs, parties, or weddings.

But for KZSM.org, they create more specialized, personal playlists. DJ JoG features 90s and early 2000s music, “Mostly hip-hop and R&B, but also alternative rock, pop, dance music.”

DJ Alpha celebrates “Latin Energy” and culture, highlighting the amazing variety of Latin music, including Tejano, Salsa, Merengue, Rhumba, Latin Freestyle, Cumbia, Reggaeton, Bachata and more.

Both DJs enjoy the opportunity to show off their skills and the freedom to express their own passions that comes with community radio, celebrating the many voices of our community.