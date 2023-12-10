KZSM–San Marcos students will perform at Kissing Alley event

The final concert of our 2023 Kissing Alley concert series crowns our seventh year of broadcasting the many voices of San Marcos on KZSM. org and now on 104.1 FM. On Thursday, Dec. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the historic Kissing Alley across from the courthouse, KZSM presents five musical groups from the San Marcos school district in a holiday celebration with something for everyone.

“Some of these students plan to be music majors in college, even professional performers, and you will see them before they get famous,” said David Underwood, Arts Coordinator for the SMCISD.

The evening will begin with excerpts from this year’s Crockett Elementary musical, “High School Musical, Jr.,” under the direction of Keaton Ainsworth.

You can enjoy the complete show on Feb. 23 or 24 and March 2 or 3.

This performance will be followed by Nuevo Cascabel, the beloved San Marcos High School Mariachi ensemble, under the direction of Juan Cavazos. They have advanced to the state level UIL Mariachi Festival for the past two years and received many individual and group awards as well.

Our Kissing Alley concert will also feature the SMHS Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Gabriel Balderrama.

This group, made up of members of the SMHS Orchestras, has achieved five UIL Sweepstakes awards and placed students in the all-region orchestras.

Something for everyone includes jazz as well as Broadway, classical, and Mariachi, and the SMHS Jazz Small Ensemble will perform on Thursday. This group, directed by Peyton Grover and Shelbi Tippie, is madeup of members from the award-winning SMHS Bands. You’ll also enjoy music from the Miller Middle School Jazz Band, under the direction of Hector Ramirez and Danny Maldonado. The Miller Jazz Band ranks as the number one middle school jazz band in the state of Texas, having won the Jazz Festival hosted at Texas A&M Kingsville annually for the last two years.

For San Marcos CISD Arts Director David Underwood, the KZSM Kissing Alley Concert provides “a great avenue of giving back to the community with the gift of music.” The concert offers a musical “thank you” to the community for supporting Fine Arts education by voting for the 2023 SMCISD Bond.

And KZSM offers an additional “thank you” to the San Marcos Arts Commission for funding the Kissing Alley Concert Series.

Come celebrate with us.