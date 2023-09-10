KZSM–Support Community Radio, this is one way to get message out

This fall is an exciting time for your True Community Radio Station as we prepare to expand our reach from live-streaming worldwide 24/7 as KZSM.org to 104.1 on your FM dial.

We’re grateful to the city of San Marcos for donating the broadcast license they acquired to provide information in emergencies, and we’re proud to be able to serve the community in yet another way.

KZSM is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation. Our diverse, locally sourced programming is funded partly by grants, donations, and fundraising events. In addition, you or your business can be part of our expanded outreach by becoming an underwriter or a sponsor. By committing to a modest regular donation, you can support a community resource with a tax- deductible contribution and get the word out about your business.

Underwriting/sponsorship announcements, like the ones you may have heard on NPR, can describe the goods or services you offer, and your hours, location, etc.

Underwriting donations go to support a specific show, and the announcements air during that show. In some instances, there’s a connection between the underwriter and the content of the show. For example, “Bookmarked” (Tuesdays 4-5 p.m.) is underwritten by the Wittliff Collections, a literary archive housed on the top floor of the Albert B. Alkek library at Texas State University.

Similarly, the Hill Country Freethinkers support “Freethought Radio” (Mondays 11 a.m. to noon), a nationally syndicated show that offers programming for nonreligious listeners and upholds the constitutional principle of the separation of church and state. Not every underwriter has a special connection with a particular broadcast. Down to Earth Barbecue Sauce of Lockhart underwrites “The Veterans Hour” (Sundays 11 a.m. to noon), just because they like the show.

Sponsorship donations go to support the station as a whole, and air throughout the day or week, depending on the sponsor’s preference and the level of support. Whatever type of support you choose, we will work with you to create and record an announcement that will grab listeners’ attention. We can add music of your choice, sound effects, or other special features.

Now is the perfect time to become an underwriter or sponsor.

Our donation rates will go up along with our listenership after we begin FM broadcasting, but a commitment now will lock in the present modest rates for six months. To learn more, e-mail KZSMSanMarcos@gmail.com.