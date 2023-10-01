KZSM–Talk to us, we are listening

Veteran KZSM Radio Host Mark Moniz (“Metal Mark Live, Thursdays 10 p.m.-midnight) recently shared a post from Bruff Brigham, a well-known heavy metal performer who was a guest on the show: “This was a fun interview for me. Usually the host sends questions in advance, and doesn’t listen to your answers. But you engaged me in conversation that brought out memories I hadn’t thought of in many years. I’ve been interviewed thousands of times, and the most in depth interview I’ve ever done was on your show!”

We’re exceptionally proud of Mark, and the care and attention he brings to his interviews is typical of our KZSM hosts, whether they interview performers on music shows or converse with guests on talk shows. Carole Coburn, host of the music and talk show “Friday Night with Care” (Fridays 8-10 p.m.) has even offered workshops on interviewing at Texas State.

Interviews demand a delicate balance between staying quiet and gathering information. Dianne Wassenich of “Wonderful World” (second Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m.) will first “get them started and let them run free. And then if I think they aren't maybe explaining something very completely, I'll ask questions about it to lead them to explain further.”

“Diesel” Dee Bartlett, co-host of “Veterans Hour” (Sundays 11 a.m.-noon) draws on her experience as a journalist in the Army to put the questions first: “I generally like to ask direct questions when it comes to events and concrete issues. I tend to be more passively inquisitive and conversational when it comes to what I call ‘softer stories.’” Like all our hosts, Mateo Garcia of “Science Stories” (Fridays 3-4 p.m.) emphasizes careful listening. He also stresses the need to ask detailed, specific questions and the preparation needed to create them. “The more detailed the question, the better received it is by the guest because he knows you've put effort into it (and everyone likes the dedication) and the answers are going to be deeper and more interesting.” Like Mateo, I’ve come to appreciate the need to prepare for my own show, “Bookmarked” (Tuesdays 3-4 p.m.). I’m often gratified to have authors thank me for my careful reading of their work.

Whether the subject is books, scientific research, music, or something else, all of our KZSM Volunteer hosts devote their time and skill to creating memorable interviews for you, our listeners.