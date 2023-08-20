KZSM–Triple Threat Metalfest returns this weekend

For the fifth year, veteran KZSM DJ Metal Mark Moniz presents a massive celebration of heavy metal music encompassing three nights, three venues, and 18 bands.

Triple Threat Metalfest begins Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m., at Ragnar’s on the Compound, 6900 Ranch Rd 12; continues Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at The Porch, on the Square at 129 Hopkins; and finishes up Saturday, August 26, 7 p.m. at Jack’s Roadhouse, 1625 Hunter Road.

Tickets are $10 each night, and all proceeds go to support KZSM.org, your True Community Radio station.

Mark’s show, “Metal Mark Live” broadcasts Thursdays from 10 p.m. to midnight, featuring both old school and new school metal.

The show offers an open forum for musicians; bands send Mark their music and often appear live on the show, taking their sounds out to the sidewalk for anyone out and about downtown to appreciate.

“My radio show belongs to the artist, the musician,” Mark declares. “I give them this platform so they can be heard. San Marcos Community Radio allows me to do this kind of classic rock and classic metal. I get to know all the musicians in San Antonio, Austin, and the surrounding area. My show is their show.'

For the first time this year, Triple Threat Metalfest features a different tribute band each night. Judas Priest tribute band, The Range, plays Thursday; Wheels of Steel, a national Saxon tribute band appears Friday; and Sabbath Attack, a Black Sabbath tribute band, performs Saturday.

Mark interviewed members of The Range and Saxon on his show Thursday night.

When asked which bands are most special and memorable to him, Mark first replied “all!” But he admits to a deep personal attachment to Shadow Ministry, the first band to sign on to the very first Metalfest. “Something about their music hits me in the right spot–almost spiritual,” he says.

Mark has poured his heart and soul into promoting both the music he loves and the all-volunteer Community Radio Station that provides an open forum for that music. Bands from Central Texas and across the nation volunteer to play Metalfest each year because they appreciate the recognition Mark has created just for them. Rock out with Metalfest and support KZSM this weekend!

Tickets are $10 a night, available at the door or in advance at https:// tinyurl.com/KZSMMetalfest- Day1,https:// tinyurl.com/ZSM-Metalfest- Day2, and https:// tinyurl. com/ KZSMMetalfest- Day3.