KZSM–Weather forces concert rescheduling for Kissing Alley

You haven’t missed it! Our 3rd Thursday KZSM Kissing Alley concert has been rescheduled to this coming Thursday, April 27.

So, it’s not too late to enjoy the return of acclaimed San Marcos favorites Dr. G and the Mudcats! Join us from 7-9 p.m., in the historic alley off Hopkins opposite the courthouse. The lovely twilight sky over the alley threatened to drown out our celebration last week, so we postponed. When you read this, you’ll know whether we made the right call, but as I write it’s still a guess.

Dr. G and the Mudcats play swamped up country blues with a Texas honkytonk vibe and a groove that comes from the bottomlands of the Mississippi River. Highly acclaimed These musicians, songwriters, and vocalists, bring years of professional experience to the stage. Their diverse repertoire includes original and roots music covers ranging from traditional country, blues, and rock and roll to honkytonk, rockabilly, and Texas swing.

Dr. G’s title reflects his other identity as Dr. Gregg Andrews, Distinguished Professor Emeritus of History at Texas State. Both roles grow out of his childhood in Ilasco, Missouri, a now-defunct company town literally “on the wrong side of the tracks.” His six books document the lives of poor and working-class people, 2 especially “the struggle for dignity and respect in the face of economic hardship.”

Though Andrews’ father taught him to play guitar and sing at age 14, “Dr. G” was born in the early 2000s at Cheatham Street Warehouse. “I felt Daddy’s presence, or something akin to it, in the creaky little warehouse that sits too close to the railroad tracks for comfort in San Marcos.” Owner Kent Finlay drew him into his singer/songwriter circle and prodded him to begin performing. In 2005 Andrews formed the original Mudcats, with Sterling Finlay, Colin Brooks, and Johnny Arredondo. They added Big John Mills and Grant Mazak in 2006; Bassist Frank Iarossi and drummer Kevin Hall joined the band about seven years ago. The group has produced three CDs and performed at many venues in San Marcos and beyond.

“We love KZSM Radio, which has provided a platform for music, business, and entertainment in downtown San Marcos,” says Andrews. And KZSM is proud to present yet another unique voice from our creative community, one formed on the banks of the Mississippi and nurtured right here in San Marcos.