KZSM–Yes, we have sports, even arguments about sports

From parents taking their kids to soccer practice to friends cheering on their favorite pro team in a bar, sports pervade the life of a community. KZSM.org, your true community radio station, honors that tradition every Saturday morning from 11 a.m. to noon with “The Blitz,” hosted by Damian Entrican.

Sports talk includes the local level, such as an interview with Simon Sanchez of Aftermath Boxing, a non-profit San Marcos gym that offers programs for young people.

But much of the conversation covers professional sports, especially Damian’s first love, baseball.

He spent thirteen years as part of the Chicago Cubs grounds crew, where part of his job was working in the historic manual scoreboard that sits high up in center field at Wrigley Field. Before that, he grew up in North Central Illinois “among the corn and bean fields.”

He played football, basketball, and baseball and was an all-conference basketball player in junior high, as he often jokingly reminds his listeners.

Damian’s co-host, Beckett, might be familiar to San Martians from Jason Beckett and the Lane Drifters, a band that used to play often at Cheatham Street Warehouse.

He still plays some solo gigs occasionally around town. Damian explains that “Beckett and I would often argue at the bar over sports, and I felt with our discussions (arguments) and strong opinions that he would make a good cohost.”

Damian’s impatience with soccer inspires many of those arguments, both in the bar and on the air. Beckett follows Premier League Soccer, and travels to the UK often to support his team Crystal Palace–“ sounds like a Chinese Restaurant to me,” Damian complains. “Besides, soccer is slow. Paint dries quicker. I don’t like 1-0 games. While I don’t mind a nice 1-0 pitchers’ duel in baseball, it’s way too frequent in soccer.”

On yesterday’s show, Damian and Beckett recapped their recent trip to Europe, where they watched the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals play in Major League Baseball’s London Series. You can still catch that account tomorrow (Monday) at 8 a.m., when “The Blitz” encores every week.

Upcoming shows will focus on the start of football season. Damian and Beckett will also talk about the post season in baseball. “The pennant race looks to bring exciting times,” Damian promises. Tune in for reviews, commentaries, and (yes) arguments that you won’t hear anywhere else!