KZSM— Where the Blues is alive and well

Like all the music at KZSM.org, our newest live show reflects the diversity and creativity of our community. “Smooth Honey Bear Blues” now airs every Tuesday from 8-10 p.m. Host Jim Wagner offers tradition and variety at the same time. “You might hear some stuff that’s familiar,” he promises, “and you might hear some stuff that you’re surprised to hear”— that will make you say ‘oh, what was that?’”

“Eight to 10 p.m. is a time when people might want to wind down from whatever kind of day they’ve had,” Wagner explains. “I’ll give them something to help get them through the night — smooth, sweet, and just a little familiar.” “The blues is consistent,” he continues, “you can’t define it, but you know it when you hear it.”

Blues is not sad music for a sad mood. “You don’t listen to the blues when you have the blues; the blues just brings relevance to what you’re going through — other people have done it, been through it. They just have the creativity to put it to words.” The comfort comes from hearing your own experience expressed. “It sounds sometimes like they know your feelings while you’re sitting there listening--just another way of putting life’s moments in perspective.”

Though familiar, the blues offers “lots of crossover and variety — there’s upbeat blues, slow blues, smokey blues, and more.” Changes in tempo or emphasis have created multiple re-inventions of many blues songs. Wagner plays classic artists like T-Bone Walker, James Cotton, and Muddy Waters, but he also highlights the blues roots of rock groups like the Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin, “because that’s what those musicians were listening to growing up—they got blues from the States on BBC Radio.”

Wagner also makes a point of including the “ladies of the blues,” such as Carolyn Wonderland, Ruthie Foster, Joss Stone, and Janis Joplin.

Wagner’s passion for the blues grew after his first concert some years ago, featuring Texas artist Johnny Winter. Live performances by favorites Stevie Ray Vaughn, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, and B. B. King fed his interest, and he began amassing his extensive CD collection.

After getting to know volunteers from KZSM.org, he felt inspired to share his music while becoming more involved with the local community. If you have a passion to share with your community, let us know! KZSMSanMarcos@gmail.com!