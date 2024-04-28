KZSM—Fight Lung Cancer with Us This Saturday

This Saturday, May 4, join your friends and family from throughout the Hill Country, along with some of our KZSM radio personalities, at Bobcat Stadium for the Texas Two-Step. Beginning at 7 a.m., this American Lung Association Fundraiser combines two signature events, the Fight for Air Climb and the Lung Force Walk. For the Fight for Air Climb, community members test their skills and climb a timed course with over 1,200 steps. The event is designed for every type of climber, from beginner to competitor. The oneto- three-mile Lung Force Walk is open to everyone, including parents with strollers.

Registration is still open for the event, which invites individuals, families, groups of friends, corporate teams and first responders to tackle the stairs or walk. Those unable to participate in person can choose the “Climb Your Way” option as well. For more information, and to register, visit FightForAirClimb. org/SanMarcos. For the walk, look for Lung Force Walk South Texas. Funds raised at the event will directly support the American Lung Association in Texas’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease and help fund much-needed research to save lives from asthma, COPD, lung cancer and more. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. But now there's hope—the five-year lung cancer survival rate has increased 37% in the past 10 years.

The event will be inspiring, challenging, and fun, with music and sound provided by KZSM 104.1FM/KZSM.org, your True Community Radio Station. Our veteran DJ Carole Coburn, host of “Friday Night with Care” (Fridays 8-10 p.m., and “Indie Artist Review” (Mondays 2-3 p.m.) will serve as Mistress of Ceremonies. Other activities include dancing, a kids sack race, cornhole, grass tic tac toe, and a rope ring toss. H-E-B. will provide refreshments and snacks. In addition, every climber receives an official Fight For Air Climb t-shirt.

“Every year, it is truly inspiring to see hundreds of residents step up to help raise awareness and funds for their family, friends and neighbors who are living with lung cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other lung diseases,” said Charlotte Maffia, Executive Director of the Lung Association in Texas. “Bobcat Stadium provides a great backdrop for climbers to experience the challenge and camaraderie at our annual Fight For Air Climb event, and we invite everyone to join us for this impactful day.”